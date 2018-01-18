Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 18, 2018

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — President William Reph welcomed new members at the January meeting of Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club.

Kathleen Moser led a 4-H activity about facts and the history of Ohio 4-H and Mahoning County 4-H.

Tiffany Voland represented the club and Mahoning County in the queen’s competition at the 93rd annual Ohio Fairs Managers Convention.

Emma, Olivia and W. Reph reported on the leadership sessions they attended as part of the Junior Fairboard Day at the convention.

During the Christmas party for the Ohio Teen Leadership Council in December, O. and W. Reph enjoyed a treasure hunt activity using Snap Chat to capture pictures inside the Ohio 4-H Center. This was both a mixer and learning activity.

Advisers Robin Reph and Laura Jones explained the new online registration process that members will use to register in 4-H this year.

Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club will meet again Feb. 8 at the Ellsworth Fire Hall at 7 p.m. when the 2018 officers will be elected.