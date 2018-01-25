Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 25, 2018

CECIL, Pa. — Cecil 4-H will hold its first meeting of the year Feb. 15 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Cecil Volunteer Fire Hall. Meetings are every third Thursday until June 21 at the fire hall. Call Christina Francica with any questions, 724-984- 0578.
CECIL, Pa. — Cecil 4-H will hold its first meeting of the year Feb. 15 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Cecil Volunteer Fire Hall. Meetings are every third Thursday until June 21 at the fire hall. Call Christina Francica with any questions, 724-984- 0578.
