Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 6, 2022

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club had its last meeting of 2021 Dec. 12, at the First Lutheran Church of Strasburg.

The club talked about a new Junior Leaders Club for Tuscarawas County starting in January. Everyone learned there will be a “Save Camp Piedmont” Benefit on March 26. The club voted to help with auction baskets.

The club also discussed a craft show fundraiser and planned the annual end-of-the-year awards party.