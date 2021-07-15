Roundup of 4-H news for July 15, 2021

MASSILLON, Ohio — Green Valley 4-H Club recently had a community service project at Belloni Foods to collect food items and money. The club also held a meeting June 14. Members volunteered to coordinate decorations for each species barn and went over decoration plans at the meeting.

• • •

AUBURN, Ohio — Granny’s Kids 4-H Club met June 27. The club is collecting food for the Geauga Hunger Task Force now through Aug. 1. Items can be dropped off at the Polished Salon and Boutique, 111 South Street, Chardon. The task force is in particular need of condiments, dog food, diapers and canned soup, and will also accept checks and produce.

Project judging must be completed by July 17. At the meeting, members discussed what they enjoyed about camp and voted to do a fair booth.