Roundup of 4-H news for July, 16, 2020

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — During the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club’s July meeting, president Isabel Schors told members that the 2020 Canfield Junior Fair will still be held this September.

The junior fair committees are working on plans to keep the show schedule for all animals close to normal and planning the market livestock sale to be held as scheduled, along with guidelines to keep in line with current health concerns.

4-H livestock project members were reminded to turn in their buyers list at the July 14 County Livestock Club Ice Cream Social. Buyers may join the auction in the new junior fair complex, or bid online. All animal fair entry forms are also due July 14 and may also be turned in at the County Livestock Club Ice Cream Social.

The club will meet again Aug. 13, 7 p.m., through Zoom.