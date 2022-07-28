Roundup of 4-H news for July 28, 2022

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4H club met July 17 at Adam’s Farm. Hailey Mitchell, Brock Calabrese, Braydon Calabrese, Coby Calabrese and Coltin Calabrese presented reports ranging from proper nutrition for poultry and poultry diseases, mongastric versus ruminant, and breaking and training beef cattle. The club sent a check to support the Geauga County Hunger Task force and voted to send money for Family-A-Fair as a community service project.

Last month, the group helped clean up the grandstand track after the Burton Antique Show. Members now have their chicken projects. All members have completed their skillathon to complete their 4-H projects.

The Great Geauga Fair will begin Aug. 31 and will go through Labor Day. There will be two livestock sales this year: Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m., small animals; and Sept. 3 at 4 p.m., large animals.