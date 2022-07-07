Roundup of 4-H news for July 7, 2022

BURTON, Ohio — On June 12, Sew Sew Sweet 4-H Club had a business meeting. Club members talked about decorating a fair booth at the Geauga County Fair. They also made plans to sell candy bars on July 4 at Thompson Square, as a fundraiser.

Project judging will be at Notre Dame July 19, all day. Club members voted to add binder projects to our judging. The binder must consist of 4-H project books, project picture, club, advisor, name and number of years in 4-H. At the end of the meeting, they made no sew blankets for veterans that will be handed out at the fair in the veterans tent. The club’s next meeting will be in July.