Roundup of 4-H news for June 2, 2022

FREEPORT, Ohio — The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H Club met May 26 at the Antrim Firehouse. Livestock project members were reminded about tag dates and the poultry ordering deadline. 4-H camp is also coming up.

Demonstrations were given by Levi Harris on how to find your dominate eye when shooting a gun. Emily Haris gave helpful tips in the kitchen and Wyatt Powell demonstrated how to milk a dairy goat. Wrapping up the meeting, club members learned about rockets and applied what they learned to build their own. Each member built a 2-liter bottle rocket and took turns launching them.

The next meeting will be June 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Londonderry Masonic Lodge. Club members will be sprucing up the flower bed and planting new flowers.