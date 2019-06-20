Roundup of 4-H news for June 20, 2019

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — At its June meeting, the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club listened to Brandon Quear, a junior firefighter with Ellsworth Township Volunteer Fire Department and 4-H member, explain the use for each piece of a firefighter’s equipment.

The 4-H junior camp counselors Emma Reph, Olivia Reph and William Reph shared the theme for this year’s camp, which is to be held from July 7-12 at 4-H Camp Whitewood in Ashtabula County. The theme is “paradise.”

Alaina Courtright and Natalia Kresic will also serve as camp counselors.

Mahoning County 4-H Judging dates for June and July were announced. Adviser Kathleen Moser encouraged participation in the county public speaking contest, as well as the marketing contest by making a 4-H thank you note or holiday card.

Moser also reminded attendees about the 4-H Safety Poster Contest, which has a theme of weather safety this year.

The club will meet again at 7 p.m. July 11 at the Ellsworth Fire Hall.

• • •

DAMASCUS, Ohio — Next Generation 4-H Club met June 2 to landscape the Damascus Fire Station as a community service project.

Members and families replaced plants in the garden bed with support of Brunner’s Farm Market and Family Farm and Home and Parks Garden Center.

During the business meeting, members discussed ideas for the fair booth, flower box contest, club logo design and ordering club shirts and hoodies before the fair. Each member also gave a report on their livestock project and was reminded to start thinking about securing buyers and buyers’ gifts.

Upcoming judging and meeting dates were reviewed. Members should prepare their mandatory demonstration for the July 14 meeting at the fire station.