Roundup of 4-H news for June 21, 2018

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The following officers were elected at the Springfield Booster Boys meeting: Cheyenne Heffner, president; Maxwell Seymour, vice president; Vivian Conrad, secretary; James Moore, corresponding secretary; John Moore, treasurer; Megan Beight, assistant treasurer; Maggie Musser and Kaitlyn Hoggand, news reporters; and Grace Maltonic, historian.

The club discussed the meetings each species needs to have to attend the Canfield Fair.

The club will make a donation to the 4-H endowment fund.

The club discussed new barn decorations. Project books were passed out.

• • •

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland County 4-H program held the county’s annual 4-H public speaking contest June 11 at the Longview Center. The 4-H Pledge Contest winner was Sawyer Eshelman, of the Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H Club (Shelby).

Second went to Abby Secriskey, of the Richland Round-Up 4-H Club (Mansfield); third, Kassie Kleman, of the New Edition 4-H Club (Shelby). Outstanding speakers for this contest were Sawyer Eshelman, Natalie Korbas, Abigail Secriskey, Lily Cline, and Kassie Kleman.

The 4-H Creed Contest winners were first, Cadence Fairchild, of the Bibs & Boots 4-H Club (Shelby); second, Zoe McNary, of the Bib & Boots 4-H Club (Shelby); and third, Brooklyn Weinandy, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H Club (Shelby).

Outstanding speakers in this contest were Cadence Fairchild and Zoe McNary. The 4-H Prepared Speaking Contest first-place winner was Marissa Circosta of the Lucky 4-H’ers 4-H Club (Mansfield).

Second place was Cailey Fairchild of the Bib & Boots 4-H Club (Shelby). Third place went to Masson Sanders of the Barnyard Buddie 4-H Club (Mansfield).

The winner of the Senior Health and Safety talk was Megan McVicker of the Blue-Gold 4-H Club (Mansfield). The winner of the Junior Health & Safety talk was Carson Abbott of the Freedom Wranglers 4-H Club (Shelby).

Winner of the Intermediate Individual Demonstration contest was Marissa Circosta of the Lucky 4-H’ers 4-H Club (Mansfield). Winner of the Junior Team Demonstration Contest was Carson Secriskey and Abigail Secriskey, both of the Richland Round-Up 4-H Club (Mansfield).

• • •

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Guest speakers at the June meeting of Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club were Wayne and Robert Voland, of Zambelli Fireworks. Wayne showed several launch tubes and an electronic controller and shared how the fireworks are detonated.

Robert shared safety features and cautioned that only a trained individual should set off the rockets. President Natalia Kresic shared some of her exciting experiences from Ohio 4-H Leadership Camp.

Recreation Leader Camille Kirk led an activity that required the members to answer a question, encouraging members to practice public speaking.

Emma and Olivia Reph reported on the plans the camp counselors were working on to make the July 8-14 4-H Junior Camp a rewarding experience for the campers.

Members signed up to participate in the Canfield Fourth of July Parade July 4. Members should meet at the Canfield Fairgrounds at 9:30 a.m. to decorate the float.

Members, parents and advisers participated in the Berlin Township Memorial Day Parade in May. Ten club members also marched with the Western Reserve High School Band.

Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club will meet again July 12, at the Ellsworth Fire Hall at 7 p.m.

• • •

CADIZ, Ohio — Bryan Blazeski was selected to represent Harrison County at the Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp at 4-H Camp Ohio, June 2-6.

Nationwide and Farm Credit Mid-America partially sponsors the program by providing camp scholarships to 4-H members nominated from each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Locally, the Harrison County 4-H Committee and Junior Fair Board also supported Blazeski’s participation.

Blazeski is the son of Bob and Barb Blazeski of Cadiz. He is a member of the Shamrock 4-H Club and his projects include chickens and turkeys.