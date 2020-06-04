Roundup of 4-H news for June 4, 2020

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair board met online May 26. The members discussed plans for the Canfield Fair, scholarship opportunities and using a short video of members working on their projects to encourage others.

Graduating seniors should email a photo and a history of their 4-H, Grange or FFA career to junior fair manager Kim Moff at mcjrfair.com by the end of June. Adviser William Wainio reported that the junior fair board made more than $500 from a recent flower fundraiser.

The board plans to meet in person June 18 at 7 p.m. on the Canfield Fairgrounds.

• • •

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club had its third online meeting May 18.

Members of the club were challenged to come up with ideas for this year’s club T-shirts.

Everyone agreed on the annual Operation: Pay It Forward recipients. The club voted to do an online community service project for agriculture and farmers this summer. Members enjoyed a 4-H-style game of Fact or Fiction for recreation afterward.

• • •

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Granny’s Kids 4-H Club had its May 24 4-H meeting on Zoom and will continue to do. In the meeting, the members talked about the arrival of ducks and chickens coming in June 13 and July 9. The club also got all goats tagged. The king and queen applications are due June 1 for people in the club at least 16. The club’s next Zoom meeting will be held on June 21 at 7 p.m.