Roundup of 4-H news for March 14, 2024

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met on March 6. The club worked on their silent auction item before president Rett Herring started pledges. After the roll call, secretary report and treasurer’s report, Herring announced old business and upcoming dates. The club saw demonstrations from Lucas Zehentbauer, Colt Knoedler and Colton Casto. Zehentbauer showed how to make butter; Knoedler demonstrated his micro-lathe and how to turn wood on it; Casto explained how to walk a turkey. Club members enjoyed a group game led by Knoedler, the club’s recreation officer. For more information about 4-H, contact Audrey Dimmerling at 330- 870-1165.

BURTON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H club was recently presented with the Honor Club Award from the Geauga County 4-H Youth Development Program. Additionally, Jacob Grinstead, a long-time member of the club, was presented with the 2023 Member of the Year Award, the highest award a member can receive in the Geauga County 4-H program.

Two Breeders and Feeders 4-H club members have been selected for the Ohio Teen Leadership Council. Campbell Reese is a second-year council member and Jack Patterson is a first-year council member.

Reese has also been selected to be one of eight 4-H members in Ohio to participate in the Ohio 4-H Global Immersion Project. She will travel to Thessaloniki, Greece in early April to the American Farm School She will explore cross-cultural agriculture careers, workforce preparations and leadership skills. Campbell will be part of a work internship with AFS students focusing on animal and plant production, food science and technology.

Generational membership. Breeders and Feeders recently welcomed Liam and Ella Hoar; Taylor Coe; Adele Brown; Vivian Gaul; Ada, Owen and August Rischar; Aaron Lesner; Greyson and Alex Russell; Audrey Kilmar; Lila Urban; Brielle McCaskey and Own and Wyatt Timmons to the club. It now has 10 families that are second-generation Breeders and Feeders members.

To learn more about how to be a part of the Ohio 4-H program, contact the Ohio State University Extension Office in Geauga County at 440-834-4656. The deadline to enroll in the 2024-year programming activities is April 15.

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Green Valley 4-H club held its first meeting of the year at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Beach City Grange with 4-H advisors Bob and Gloria Wentling and Kris Kegley present. The meeting was called to order, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, the 4-H pledge, roll call and an introduction to new members. After reviewing the minutes from the previous meeting, elections were held for officer and committee roles. Members elected Ila Warstler as president, Adaline Borojevich as vice president, Kelli Brenner as secretary, Nova Day as treasurer, Landrie Borojevich as news reporter, Alivia Wentling as Health & Safety, Hunter as club historian, Calvin Kegley as recreation leader and Cali Warstler as community service leader. The meeting was concluded after discussing this year’s fair theme and other concerns related to the start of the 4-H season.