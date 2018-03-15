Roundup of 4-H news for March 15, 2018

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Capriculturist 4-H meeting was held Feb. 26, on the Canfield Fairgrounds. There were 24 members present. Old business included members attending the 4-H open house to inform others about 4-H and running a concession stand as a fundraiser.

Kylie Nash was awarded the best record book for her organization and detail. Emily Conrad talked about gun safety, while Ashley James and Molly St. John presented a health report on left and right handedness as a team.

Judson Weingart, with the help of his brother, Colton Weingart, demonstrated how to check if a swimming pool is sanitary. New officers were elected and include Cherokee Mellot, president; Ashley James, vice president; Molly St. John, secretary; Abi Downs, treasurer; and Katie Downs, news reporter.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H Club met March 4, at 4 p.m. at the School Building on the Geauga County Fairgrounds.

The club discussed a window display put up at Mapledale Farm promoting Ohio 4-H Week. The club will participate in a community service event called Family-A-Fair which helps a family go to the Geauga County Fair that normally wouldn’t be able to attend.

Reports were given by Austin Wetzel on iletis, Riley Stump on atrophic rhinitis, Brandon Christian on marketing, Trevor Christian on getting ready for a show, and Taylor Poff on circling disease.

The club learned about beef and swine feed, breeds and leg structures, and understanding the Veterinary Feed Directive. The club will meet again April 22, at 4 p.m.