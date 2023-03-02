Roundup of 4-H news for March 2, 2023

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H Club had a meeting on Feb. 5 in the school building at Geauga Country Fairgrounds. There were 31 members present.

Members presented reports about swine hair care, swine by-products, vaccines/injections and getting beef ready for show. Some members have started taking care of beef projects, pigs and lambs will soon be picked out.

The health and safety topic was about preventing house fires in winter. The energy topic was about atoms and electricity. 4-H week is in early March, so the club will display information at G.A.R. Horizons, March 4.

The club did an activity with calendars on tracking the days until weigh-in at the Geauga County Fair, so the youth can keep them in the barn to write their project’s weights on and changes in feed.

The next meeting will be March 5.