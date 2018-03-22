Roundup of 4-H news for March 22, 2018

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — During the March meeting of the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club, congratulations was extended to Natalia Kresic, who will represent Mahoning County at Ohio 4-H Leadership Camp at Camp Ohio this June.

Emma Reph, Olivia Reph and William Reph attended Making Extreme Counselors at the Ohio 4-H Center recently. Each shared new ideas that they will use at 4-H Camp Whitwood in July. Emma learned new craft ideas and dances, Olivia experienced dining etiquette and William developed skills to enhance flag raising ceremonies.

Olivia Altiere, Caylee Selley, Cooper Selley, Camille Kirk and Cayden Jones shared one new skill they learned at the Quality Assurance Workshops held in early March. Health and Safety Leaders Autumn Reed and Collin Meehan educated the members about the proper treatment for wound care and how to avoid getting the flu. Olivia Reph and William Reph reported on the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council meeting they attended at the Ohio 4-H Center.

Members brought stuffed animals that will be donated to Mahoning County 4-H Partners with Callia Barwick and the Canfield Police Department Stuffed Animal Drive. The animals will be given to children who parents or caregivers are involved with drugs. Following the meeting, members filled more than 1,000 plastic eggs with candy for the 4-H-sponsored Community Easter Egg Hunt at Western Reserve Schools March 30.

Abby Schors and Isabel Schors, who are on the egg hunt committee, supervised the activity. Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club will meet again April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall.

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Village Varieties 4-H club met March 13, and there was discussion by members who recently attended quality assurance training.

Students who attended told the group what they learned. The Easter Egg Hunt at Western Reserve High School, March 30 at 2 p.m. will be a community service option. They need helpers seventh-grade and up.

Another Community Service option will be April 14 for trash pick-up at 9:30 a.m., at the O’Brocks. If raining, the make-up day is April 28. Pepperoni roll orders were due at this meeting. At the next meeting, March 27, the pepperoni rolls will be distributed, and pictures will be taken for the fair booth. During the Health and Safety sections of the meeting, there were several presentations on ways to stay in shape, keeping yourself clean as you enter the various barns to prevent spreading of germs, and how to take a horse’s pulse.