Roundup of 4-H news for March 25, 2021

NAVARRE, Ohio — Green Valley 4-H club held its first in person meeting of 2021 at the Beach City grange. The club went over the minutes for the last virtual meeting and spent most of the meeting electing officers.

Matt Wentling is the president, Billy Kegley is the vice president, Ashanti West is the treasurer, Annabelle Ehmer is the secretary, Cali Warstler is the news reporter, Ila Warstler is the club historian, Dominic Ehmer is the leader of health and safety, Katlyn Wentling is the community service leader and Tim Courtney is the recreation leader.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Capriculturists 4-H club met March 18 at the Canfield fairgrounds, with 18 4-H members and three cloverbud members attending.

Advisors discussed the Northeast Ohio Fun Show, scholarship opportunities and quality assurance and book orders.

Lacey Greier and Macy Vernon gave safety reports on activities you can do during COVID-19. Carson Myers and Blake Greier gave a presentation on staying healthy and active during COVID-19. Alexis Meyers and Emma Timko gave a presentation on facial skin care. The advisors gave a demonstration on making homemade yogurt, and all members took home a yogurt starter culture.

The next meeting will be April 19, at the Canfield fairgrounds.