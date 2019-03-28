Roundup of 4-H news for March 28, 2019

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board held its second monthly meeting of 2019 March 21 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The 2019 officers were elected as follows: Jim Moore, president; William Reph, vice president; Callia Barwick, secretary/treasurer; Katelyn Ryan, assistant secretary/treasurer; and Brittany Siembieda and Maria Campean, news reporters.

Guest speaker Judge Theresa Dellick of the Mahoning County Juvenile Court led an activity where the members had the opportunity to do mock interviews with her. Members had the chance to critique each other.

The members broke into different committees and discussed what their plans for the fair this August.

Members and advisers will be selling spring flowers as a fundraiser until May 1. Flowers can be purchased from www.mcjuniorfair.shopggf.com. Purchases will be shipped to the address provided. Half of the proceeds will go to the junior fair board.

The upcoming events for the month of April are Quality Assurance Make-up at the MCCTC April 9 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., breakfast with the Easter Bunny April 13 at Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown from 8 a.m. to noon, and an Easter egg hunt April 19 at Western Reserve High School starting at 1 p.m.

Following the Easter egg hunt, members will help with the annual Boy Scout Fish Fry fish fry at 4 p.m. and the Ohio Dairy Palooza April 27 at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The next junior fair board meeting will be April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Colonial Inn on the Canfield Fairgrounds.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — At its recent meeting, Just Rite 4-H Club members discussed the swim party that was held at the Salem Community Center.

New business included making sure those taking dairy beef get them tagged. Camp Whitewood was also discussed.

Meetings will be on the first Monday of each month at the same time.

The club raised $190 at Tractor Supply Co. The club is going March 31 for at least an hour. A minimum of four people must go.

Callie Koons, Molly Sell, Olivia Hippley and Alaina Grubb are doing talks next month. The next meeting will be held April 1 at United High School from 6 to 8 p.m.

• • •

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Village Varieties 4-H Club met March 19 at North Benton Presbyterian Church.

There were 1,565 Easter eggs filled for the Western Reserve egg hunt.

Donations for the endowment basket were submitted. Mary from the Salvation Army presented information.

Pepperoni roll orders are available for pick up.

Kearstin Rummel gave a demonstration on properly fitting a helmet. Georgia Martin gave a multiple sclerosis awareness health report, and Anna McCracken gave a frostbite in cattle talk.

A noise and hearing safety report was given by Emmi McCracken.

Trash pick up is April 6 at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting.

The next meeting is April 16 at 7 p.m. at the church.