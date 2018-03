ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Country Barbwires 4-H Club met March 19 at the Beechwood United Methodist Church.

There were 32 members and one guest present.

There will be an egg hunt March 31; volunteers are needed.

Books are in and will be passed out during the next meeting. T-shirts will also be sold during the next meeting. The Canton Garden Center will be giving out scholarships to Camp Canopy.