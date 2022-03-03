Roundup of 4-H news for March 3, 2022

MASSILLON, Ohio — On Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., Green Valley 4-H held its first meeting of the year at the Beach City Grange.

The club started the meeting off with a welcome and then continued to do roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the 4-H Pledge. Club members then spent the rest of the meeting doing elections.

Elections concluded with Addy Brenner as the president, AJ Wentling as the vice president, Kelli Brenner as the secretary, Ashley Wentling as the treasurer, Adaline Borojevich as news reporter, Katelynn Wentling as health and safety, Calvin Kegley as the recreation leader and Hannah Wentling as community service.

Members paid their dues, and the meeting came to a conclusion.