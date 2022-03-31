Roundup of 4-H news for March 31, 2022

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Members of the North Ridgeville Ridge Kids 4-H Club visited residents of The Commons Independent Living, part of Sprenger Healthcare, in Avon Lake March 26.

Senior center staff member, Anne Naumann, had reached out to the Lorain County Extension Office to ask if any 4-H clubs would be interested in visiting with the seniors with animals. Club members voted with an overwhelming majority to participate in this community service opportunity and the return of in-person programming for the seniors.

The intergenerational program provided the club members with an opportunity to practice public speaking skills as they introduced themselves and their animals and visited around the room to share information and an up-close and personal visit with their critters including rabbits, guinea pigs, a pygmy goat, dog, hamster and pigs.

Two members brought informational posters about their chickens to explain how the current spread of avian influenza prevented them from bringing their poultry in person for the recommended safety of the birds.