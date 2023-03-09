Roundup of 4-H news for March 9, 2023

LISBON, Ohio — In collaboration with the Columbiana County Commissioners and The Ohio State University Extension, Columbiana County will be celebrating Columbiana County 4-H Week, March 6-11.

Currently, over 2000 youth participate in programming within Columbiana County through traditional community clubs, Special Interest clubs, camps, school enrichment and leadership experiences. In honor of Columbiana County 4-H week, the Columbiana County Courthouse will be lit with green lights.

The OSU Extension office has partnered with areas businesses across the county to place promotional signs to encourage new enrollments. Consumers National Bank has partnered with Ohio 4-H for the entire month of March and are encouraging community members to stop by a local branch office and purchase a 4-H paper clover. All proceeds will go directly for county programming.

The Columbiana County Junior Leaders are kicking off their drive for hygiene products. Items collected will be going to youth in need across the county. On March 11, a number of youth and volunteers will be attending the Ohio 4-H Conference in Columbus.

For more information, contact Audrey Dimmerling, 4-H educator at the Ohio State University Extension Office, at 330-870-1165 or email dimmerling.13@osu.edu. Families can enroll to exhibit projects until April 1.

• • •

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Members of the North Ridgeville Ridge Kids 4-H Club created nearly 60 Valentine’s Day cards at their first meeting of 2023 to accompany home delivered meals through the North Ridgeville Senior Center. After a group discussion about the train derailment and emergency response in East Palestine initiated by fourth grade member, Lily Baca, of Avon Lake, members voted to use their treasury funds and purchase bottled water to help residents in need. The club’s donation was included in a collection by Erying Movers in Avon Lake, who delivered 20,000 pounds of clean water to the area. In addition, the club’s Community Service Officer, sixth-grader Zachary Bibb, of North Ridgeville, is planning a return visit for an intergenerational program with senior residents in Avon Lake on the last Saturday of March.

During the month of March, look for a display in the Lorain Public Library North Ridgeville Branch showcasing Ridge Kids’ past projects, awards and educational posters. Several members set up the display to bring awareness to the 4-H program in celebration of Ohio 4-H Week, March 5-11. The Lorain County 4-H program has open registration for the 2023 season through April 15. Learn more at the Lorain County 4-H Open House scheduled March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the Lorain County JVS on Route 58 in Oberlin.

• • •

CHARDON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club met Feb. 19 at Munson Town Hall for a meeting. Individual species meetings and a full business meeting were held. At the business meeting members reviewed the Sharp Family Benefit from last fall and discussed the upcoming pancake breakfasts at Sirna’s in Auburn. The club will help serve those who attend March 11.

New officers were elected. They include: president, Brooke Taylor; vice president, Max Soltis; secretary, David O’Reilly; treasurer, Avery Taylor; corresponding secretary, Taylor Baise; roll call recorder, Haylee Taylor; news reporter, Thomas Kartley; historian, Campbell Hoar; photographers, Leah Taylor and Ayden Warner; safety chairman, Delana Kellogg and Hannah Hutchinson; health chairman, Seth Kellogg; recreation officers, Zack Vandervander and Shayne Luoma; community service officer, LeeAnn Baise Jr.; fair board reporter, Lilyan Warner; opening officer, Meadow McDonald; closing officer, Haylee Taylor; and sunshine officers, Natalie Kartley and Megan Csontos.

The next meeting will be March 26, at Munson Town Hall.

• • •

FREEPORT, Ohio — Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H Club elected officers, Feb. 28. Club members cast their vote on which members would do the best job for the year 2023. In other business, club members are needed to work a concession stand March 19 for a club fundraiser. Club members need to complete their online enrollment as soon as possible. Enrollments are due April 1. Next meeting will be 7 p.m. March 15 at the Antrim Fire House.