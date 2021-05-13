Roundup of 4-H news for May 13, 2021

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Dairymen 4-H club had its latest meeting April 25. The club discussed updates on Dairy Palooza and virtual quality assurance options. Members also discussed the topics in the April newsletter, handed out club calendars and discussed the virtual officer training session.

Lease fees for lease animals for 2021 are due by June. Members voted to send a monetary donation to Geauga County Hunger Task Force. The member demonstration was on fly fishing, and the club also learned about tools used on dairy farms. The next meeting will be May 23.

