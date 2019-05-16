Roundup of 4-H news for May 16, 2019

Lisbon, Ohio — The Just Rite 4-H Club held a meeting May 6.

The club has been invited to participate in working the Garden Tractor Pulls in Winona, as a fundraiser on the following dates, May 11 and June 29. Anyone interested in attending Camp Whitewood, the dates are June 9-15.

The Black and White Show is being held at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds on June 22. The club will be working the food and drink stand again this year as a fundraiser.

The club meets on the first Monday of every month.

• • •

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio — Following the May meeting of Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club, members made a variety of rabbit toys for the rescued rabbits at Alchemy Acres, an animal sanctuary in Salem, Ohio.

Health Leader Aurumn Reed, a volunteer at the facility, organized the activity for the members.

Several members are going to participate May 18, in the Small and Exotic Animal Fun Show at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Lilly Hepburn and Kayla Sharfal displayed the progress on the quilts they are making for the You Can Quilt project, led by advisor Robin Reph.

Several members with clothing projects shared something new they learned when they cut out their projects in April.