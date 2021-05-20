Roundup of 4-H news for May 20, 2021

STRASBURG, Ohio — Training for the officers of the Happy Harvesters 4-H club was April 22, at the Cross Caffe. Club members then had their first official meeting April 25, over Zoom.

Members voted to be a part of the 2021 Day of Giving for Camp Piedmont and made a donation. Everyone learned that 4-H camp is happening this year and new day camp options are available. The club went over project guidelines, quality assurance seminars, cloverbud books and activities.

The club is hoping to be in person at its next meeting in May. The 2021 Club Demonstration Night is being planned for June.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H club hosted a meeting April 25, at the Munson Town Hall. The club collected donations for the Humane Society.

The club is having a food drive for the Hunger Task Force and will collect donations at the next meeting, in May. Club members are also looking forward to 4-H camp, at Camp Whitewood, in June.