Roundup of 4-H news for May 26, 2022

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Green Valley 4-H Club hosted its fourth meeting of the year May 9 and was called to order by club president Addy Brenner at 7 p.m. Advisers Bob and Gloria Wentling and Chris Kegley were present.

This year, community service projects will involve collecting food donations at Belloni’s Grocery in Brewster on June 11 and 12, and flower planting at the Beach City Grange and Wilmot Cemetery memorials on May 24, with a rain-date of May 25.

Next, fair-related matters were covered, including the fair theme and booth volunteers. This year, the Green Valley 4-H Club has been asked to sponsor fair trophies. The club decided on sponsoring beef trophies for $50 and swine trophies for $50 as well. The club will also be donating money for the cleaning of the Stark County Fairground restrooms.

The club was then reminded that poultry payments are due May 12 at the Junior Fair Office. Meat and Greet for livestock projects will take place on June 9 and there will be a goat clinic on July 17. Members were also reminded the Stark County Junior Fair is holding the Extravaganza on July 16.