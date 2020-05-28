Roundup of 4-H news for May 28, 2020

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H club meeting took place May 15 on Zoom. Minutes were read from the April meeting.

Projects were about nutrition and feeding, structural differences, responsibility, proper poultry nutrition and swine equipment.

The energy topic was about different forms of energy. The health and safety topic was about first aid.

Skillathon is still to be at the fairgrounds July 18. Club members need to start working on buyers letters to sell animals at fair.

Pig illness, beef feed and chicken/turkey parts were also discussed. The next meeting will be on Zoom, June 14 at 4 p.m.