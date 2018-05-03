Roundup of 4-H news for May 3, 2018

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board held its April meeting at the Colonial Inn at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Junior Fair Board members broke into committees to discuss plans for the upcoming months and reported to the rest of the board.

The board plans to sell shirts, key chains and car decals with 4-H designs as a fundraiser.

Members also discussed visits to two county fairs this year: Big Butler in Pennsylvania, and Wayne County Fair in Wooster.

Market livestock tagging is May 12, at the Canfield Fairgrounds Dairy Complex from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The next Junior Fair Board meeting is May 18, at the Hay and Grain Building on the Canfield Fairgrounds and is a picnic and training meeting.

Senior Fair Board members and livestock committee members will be guests of the Junior Fair Board. Individual pictures begin at 5:30 p.m. and a group picture is at 6 p.m. Guest motivational speaker will be Dave Kohut from Talk Is Cheap.