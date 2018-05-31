Roundup of 4-H news for May 31, 2018

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Thirty-eight members of the Country Barbwires 4-H club met recently at the Beechwood Methodist Church.

Members were slated to complete a community service trash pickup, but the project was postponed because of rain. Members will also be participating in a Memorial Day parade and clothing drive.

The club toured White Physical Therapy Services, and had demonstrations on Mac Trailer, Family Farm & Home, Morrow Services, and Jalisco’s Mexican Restaurant.

• • •

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Richland County youth programs are benefiting from Ohio’s recent victory in the national 4-H Raise Your Hand competition.

As one of 35 counties with the highest participation, Richland County received $200 to use for local youth programs. Richland County has nearly 800 community club members.

This is the second year in a row Ohio has won the competition, raising nearly 18,000 hands in support of 4-H.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — Geauga Beef & Swine 4-H hosted a meeting May 20 at the Geauga County Fairgrounds.

Presentations were given, including; Justin Kordos on lameness in poultry, Brock Calabrese on anemia in swine, Coby Calabrese on whipworms, Travis Gotliebiowski on nodular worms and Trevor Gotliebiowski on kidney worms.

The logo on the new club shirts was discussed. The safety topic was escape planning and water quality was also discussed. Each cloverbud member was assigned an older member to mentor them and prepare them for fair. They reviewed educational information on swine, turkeys and beef.

They had a community service project May 19 at the Geauga County Home where members had pizza and cookies with the residents while they played games with them. They also planted flowers around the property.