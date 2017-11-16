Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 16, 2017

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Sawyer Jones, son of Rick and Laura Jones, was the recipient of the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club’s 2017 4-H Spirit Award. The award is presented annually to one member who has embodied the Head, Heart, Hands and Health of 4-H during the past 4-H year.

Natalia Kresic reported on her recent participation in the Carving New Ideas Workshop at 4-H Camp Ohio. The focus of this year’s workshop was on health and healthy living.

William and Olivia Reph related some of the get acquainted games and learning workshops they enjoyed at their recent Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council in Columbus. They also related highlights from visiting Fairfield and Wyandot County fairs with other members of the 4-H Royal Court.

William said applications to be a counselor at the 2018 4-H Junior Camp are due at the Extension office by Dec. 1.

Junior Camp will take place July 8-14 at 4-H Camp Whitewood. Scholarships to Ohio 4-H camps are available to teen members who fill out an Ohio Achievement Record.

Ohio Leadership Camp will be June 2-6 and Ohio Sea Camp will be July 7-11.

Adviser Kathleen Moser encouraged members to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 2. Members from Berlin and Ellsworth townships and families of veterans will be placing wreaths on the graves of all veterans in the four cemeteries of Berlin and Ellsworth townships.

The Ellsworth ceremony will be at 10 a.m., and the Berlin ceremony will be at 1 p.m. The 4-H clubs, under the direction of Tina Imburgia and Sam Barnhouse, raised the funds to purchase 200 wreaths.

The 4-H Queen and Ranger member Tiffany Voland has been a cheerleader on ice skates during the Bowling Green University’s hockey team home games. Watch for Tiffany in the Youngstown Christmas Parade.

The club’s organizational meeting for 2018 will be Jan. 11 at the Ellsworth Fire Hall at 7 p.m. Youths interested in joining 4-H are invited to attend.

Contact one of the advisers: Robin and Steve Reph at 330-997-0987, Jan and Kathleen Moser at 330-547-7422, Bob and Karen Day at 330-547-7070 or Laura Jones at 330-681-3887.

• • •

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — Mahoning County 4-H held its 4-H Volunteers Recognition Banquet, Nov. 2, at the Dutch Valley Inn in Columbiana, to “raise our hands” in thanks to the 4-H volunteers.

Volunteers were recognized for their years of 4-H service and the most tenured volunteers were honored by 59th district Ohio House Representative John Boccieri.

Included in this honor were: Doris Puerner, 42 years as a 4-H volunteer; Sharen O’Brock, 47 years; Terri Dance, 48 years; Kathleen Moser, 48 years; Charles Withers, 50 years; Susan Withers, 50 years; Jan Moser, 50 years; Tony Carrera, 52 years.

The Friends of 4-H Award was also given to an individual and to a business who partner with the Mahoning County 4-H Program. Award recipients were: Trooper Dan DeLuca of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for his partnership with the 4-H CARTEENS program and Gednetz-Ruzek Brown Funeral Home in Sebring and Salem for their financial support.

The 4-H Alumni Award was presented to Attorney Lynn Maro.

Also honored, by U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson, were a few alumni 4-H kings and queens: Mahoning County’s first 4-H king Leland Knauf, 1954; 1956 4-H queen, Kathy Groves Bennett; 1958 4-H king, Gordon Withers; 1959 4-H queen, Barbara Kile Schenk; 1962 4-H king and queen, Fred Schrock and Pearle Hartley Burlingame; 1963 4-H king, Chuck Withers; 1972 4-H queen, Kathy Shepherd Houk; 1976 4-H king, Steve Moff.