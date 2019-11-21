Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 21, 2019

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club Members were recognized at the November meeting for their participation in the 4-H Club Program. Vice president Isabel Schors and acting secretary Camille Kirk presented each member with a certificate of achievement and fair premiums.

The club’s fair booth at the Canfield Fair won a first-place 4-H banner award for 4-H clubs with 30 or more members and a second-place rosette for the best promotion of 4-H.

The club will meet again on Jan. 9, 7 p.m. in the Ellsworth Fire Hall. Youth interested in joining 4-H or learning more about 4-H opportunities are encouraged to come to this meeting.

4-H alumna Gabriella Marinescu recently attended the premier of the Disney Movie Frozen 2 in Hollywood, California. Gabriella was an assistant technical director for the film and has worked for Disney both in Florida and California for several years.