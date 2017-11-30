Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 30, 2017

CHARDON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club held a meeting and potluck Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the Munson Township Hall. The club handed out member certificates and outstanding member awards.

The club also elected new officers as follows: president, Shane Delbo; vice president, Garrett Hastings; second vice president, Lindsey Jochum; secretary, Leah Fine; corresponding secretary, Emily Skytta; co-secretary, Rachel O’Reilly; roll call recorder, Brooke Taylor; treasurer, Jake Grinstead; news reporter, Isaac Hutchinson; historian, Rielly Jochum; photographer, Cooper Jochum; health chairmen, Wyatt Lewis; safety chairmen, Quinn Nelson; recreation officer, Hannah Hutchinson; community service officer, Mallory Jacobs; junior fairboard reporter, Garrett Hastings; opening and closing officer, Aiden Sayre; Sargent of Arms, Mike Soltis, Alex Bates, and Ethan McCaskey; sunshine, Avery Taylor; and Facebook page officer, Sarah Grinstead.