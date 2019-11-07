Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 7, 2019

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-Hers had its eighth meeting Oct. 20. Sale check information was talked about.

Members did community service speeches about extra projects they did this year. Other topics discussed were secretary and treasurer book deadlines, end of year awards party, craft show fundraiser, and Dear Soldier and Be a Blessing Campaign community service projects.

The third annual fall craft and vendor show was Oct. 26 at Don R. Wallick Auctions. There were more than 35 vendors. The 4-H club provided a concession stand.