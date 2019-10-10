Roundup of 4-H news for Oct. 10, 2019

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club held a meeting Sept. 8 at the First Lutheran Church of Strasburg. Cloverbuds Lydia Thomas and Mya Boylan completed their projects by doing demonstrations about Ohio. The Vickers and Boylan families brought snacks for after the meeting.

The 169th Tuscarawas County Fair was held the third week of September. Vidalia Porter participated in the King and Queen Contest. Seven club members received 10 plaques for miscellaneous project awards. The club received an outstanding booth award for its booth, with the theme The Happy Harvesters 4-H’ers say … Thank You to the American Farmer!

The Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau chose the club’s booth and dairy barn for some of its daily Champions of Animal Care awards.

Members competed in junior fair market classes, showmanship, kiddie showmanship, senior fair open class livestock shows, fine arts and household arts, vegetable classes and kiddie tractor pulls.