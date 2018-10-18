Roundup of 4-H news for Oct. 18, 2018

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club met recently for a harvest party.

Club officers, Emma Reph, Isabel Schors, William Reph, Olivia Haid, Collin Meehan, Olivia Reph and Camille Kirk, decorated the Ellsworth Fire Hall with fall leaves and centerpieces, lanterns and a bubbling cauldron. Everyone participated in a variety of games and mixers, which included untangling a human knot and roll the barrel, led by Jan Moser, which was everyone’s favorite activity.

Winners of the best dressed scarecrow contest were first place, Avery Mountain; second place, Micky Salovich; and third, Isabel Schors.

Vice president, Isabel Schors, led the club in voting to donate money toward the purchase of items for a gift basket for the Wreaths for Veterans Pasta Dinner Nov. 1 at Western Reserve schools in Berlin Center, Ohio.

Members also brought candy and snack items for the basket. Refreshments were enjoyed by the members, parents and advisers following the games.

The club will meet again Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., at the Ellsworth Fire Hall for their annual member recognition night.