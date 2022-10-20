Roundup of 4-H news for Oct. 20, 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pennsylvania 4-H recently inducted a new team of state project ambassadors. This leadership opportunity is aimed at bringing a youth perspective to statewide program areas. Team members officially started their terms Oct. 8, as they were announced during the organization’s State Leadership Conference.

State project ambassadors will attend meetings with 4-H educators who serve on the state’s program working groups. As educators plan events, write new curricula or develop any other initiatives, they will consult with their corresponding SPAs to gather ideas and feedback. A maximum of four SPAs can serve on each working group. SPAs serve a one-year term, with an option to reapply for the following year.

The new team of ambassadors includes the following 4-H members:

Access equity and opportunity ambassadors: Crystal Clark, from Potter County, and Melissa Griswold, from Chester County.

Animal science ambassadors: Sophie Griswold, from Chester County, and Addison Schade, from Westmoreland County.

Environmental science, shooting sports and camping ambassadors: John Bruner and Sadie Palfrey, both from Indiana County; Luke Sanner, from Westmoreland County; and Grace Ziegmont, from York County.

Healthy living and expressive arts ambassadors: Jordan Laroe, from Sullivan County, and Caitlyn Shrodo, from Lycoming County.

Leadership and civic engagement ambassadors: Alyssa Bergenstock, from Montour County, and Madison Conn, from McKean County.

STEM ambassador: Ronak Suchindra, from Chester County.