Roundup of 4-H news for Oct. 5, 2023

SALEM, Ohio — Columbiana County 4-H youth visited Kast Iron Soda Works in Salem, Ohio on Sept. 23.

There they were treated to a very informative tour and presentation on the foundation of the business, the daily operations of running a business and the science behind it all. To top off the occasion, participants were able to sample some of the best soda around.

Additionally, Columbiana County youth ages 9-18 who are interested in learning more about local businesses are invited to Woolf Farms on Oct. 21.

These opportunities are part of Ohio State Extension’s Exploration Sessions. Participants do not need to be in 4-H to take part in the upcoming opportunity at Woolf Farms. Those who are interested should contact the Columbiana County Extension at 330-424-7291 or by emailing short.470@osu.edu.