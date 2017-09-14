Roundup of 4-H news for Sept. 14, 2017

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio — Western Reserve Ranger’s 4-H member Tiffany Voland was crowned 2017 4-H queen at the Canfield Fair. Tiffany is the daughter of Terry and Kathy Voland.

Also serving on the 4-H Royal Court were Olivia and William Reph, children of Steve and Robin Reph.

Club members also displayed still projects and photos of their animals in the club’s 4-H Promotional Booth at the fair, which took third place and focused on the club’s 50th anniversary.

Club advisers include: Steve and Robin, rabbits; Laura Jones, poultry; Kathleen Moser (a 4-H Master Clothing Educator) and Janet Majirsky, clothing construction and fashion; Bob and Karen Day, wood science and health projects.

The club will be accepting new members at its Jan. 11, 2018, meeting and will accept registrations until its Feb. 8 meeting. For more information, call Jan and Kathleen Moser at 330-547-7422.

Western Reserve Rangers will meet again Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall.