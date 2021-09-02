Roundup of 4-H news for Sept. 2, 2021

BURTON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club held a meeting Aug. 15, at the Munson Town Hall. The club discussed community service at the meeting. Club members recently helped donate 252 items to the Geauga Hunger Task Force 4-H project.

The club is joining four other 4-H clubs for the Great Geauga County Fair 4-H 5K race and fun run Sept. 5, at the fairgrounds. Search GeaugaFair5K for more information and to register.

The club will also assist the Red Tupil Project with a “pasta with a purpose” dinner Sept. 17, 5 p.m., at St. Mary’s, in Chardon. Visit redtulipproject.com for updated information.

Finally, the club will help at the farm bureau members’ dinner at Sirna’s, Oct. 5.