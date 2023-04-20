Roundup of FFA news for April 20, 2023

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland FFA members Riley Hiller (senior), Daniel Kinney (senior), James Keener (freshman), Haley McNaull (freshman), and Hailey Ihlenfield (sophomore) traveled to the Delaware Area Career Center March 29 to compete in the State Nursery and Landscape Career Development Event.

In teams of two, the team completed six timed landscaping tasks:

• Walk Behind Mower Operation

• Sod Laying

• Zero Turn Lawn Mower Operation

• Tree Planting

• Landscape Project Estimate

• Irrigation System Repair

Riley Hiller and James Keener placed second in Sod Laying, earning a score of 184. The team placed seventh with a score of 1,814. Individually, Haley McNaull placed fourth, Riley Hiller placed 19th, James Keener placed 33rd, and Daniel Kinney placed 35th.

The State Nursery and Landscaping Career Development Event was hosted by the Delaware Area Career Center.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter was proudly represented at the State Spring Career Development Events, March 25, at the Ohio State Exposition Center. Eight members participated in the poultry judging competitions which consists of a student’s capability to choose top quality live poultry and their processed products.

Contestants identified different cuts of a chicken, described the quality of processed products, graded and placed live and processed chickens and evaluated interior and exterior egg quality. In addition, each student completed a written exam.

Overall, the high school poultry team earned 14th place in the state. The following team members participated: Katie Seger (placed 21st), Summer Sooy (placed 27th), Gianni Bonidie (placed 109th) and Peter Howard (placed 126th).

The middle school poultry team earned a remarkable first place with the following members participating: Emma McCann (placed first), Jessica Blicha (placed fifth), Skyla Haislip (placed sixth) and Colton Moskal (14th). The middle school team will be presented their first place plaque on stage at the Ohio FFA State Convention, May 5.