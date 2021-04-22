Roundup of FFA news for April 22, 2021

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Briana Fetters, a senior member of the Zane Trace FFA chapter, was recently named the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the Ohio FFA Foundation and the Ohio Horseman’s Benevolent and Protective Association.

This scholarship program began in 2016 as a partnership between the Ohio FFA and Ohio’s Thoroughbred owners and trainers. Each year, 24 FFA members from around the state are selected for the scholarship based on responses to essay questions about how FFA has shaped their lives and the impact the scholarship will have on their future.

Fetters plans to pursue a pre-veterinary biology program at Capital University, with a future goal of obtaining at Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Ohio State University.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Colton White, son of Steve and Jami White, of rural Norwalk, earned the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification during the 2020-21 school year. White is a junior at Western Reserve High School, where he serves as the treasurer of the Western Reserve FFA chapter.

He owns and operates a beef breeding herd of 12-18 animals made up of brood cows, replacement heifers and market beef animals. He also increases his responsibilities with a Job Placement SAE, where he works approximately 100 hours per month.

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association provides an industry-recognized, agribusiness credential that verifies high school student expertise in the areas of agriculture, agribusiness and production systems.

To be eligible for the program, a student must be enrolled in a career-technical agricultural program and complete four required courses, where they are engaged in learning and applying technical skills in foundational agricultural concepts.