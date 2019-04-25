Roundup of FFA news for April 25, 2019

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Triway FFA held their 89th annual awards banquet on an evening in April.

Sean Donley was inducted as the Triway 2019 Honorary Chapter Degree recipient.

Elizabeth Gilson and Isaac Kinney were this year’s top fruit salespersons, and the top strawberry salesmen were Mackenzie Daugherty and Jackie Roberts.

Career Development Events (CDE) teams were recognized. The milk quality and products team placed 10th at the state contest with members M. Daugherty, I. Kinney, Nathan Stillwagner, and Denice Wolf.

The dairy cattle team has qualified to compete at state this spring with members Christine Anfang, Ashley Hershberger, Laney Hunsberger, Noah Kinney, Aurora Metz, and D. Wolf.

Proficiency Awards were presented to Tate Firebaugh, beef production placement; M. Daugherty, dairy production placement; D. Wolf, dairy production entrepreneurship; I. Kinney, goat production; T. Firebaugh, grain production placement; T. Firebaugh, landscape management; and to Elizabeth Gilson, sheep production.

This year the Star Greenhand Award was earned by Laney Hunsberger.

The Star Chapter Award was presented to sophomore Noah Kinney. The Star County Award was presented to junior Tate Firebaugh.

The Star DeKalb Senior Achievement Award was presented to Mackenzie Daugherty.

Appreciation awards were shared with seniors Mackenzie Daugherty, Denise Wolf, and Isaac Kinney.

The 2019-2020 officer team members were announced. They include Andrea Esselburn, president; Nicole Gayhart, vice-president, Laney Hunsburger, secretary, Christine Anfang, reporter, Noah Kinney, treasurer; Shyann Schafrath, sentinel; Travis Burkholder, student advisor; and assisting officers of Lane Beckler, Tate Firebaugh, and Amber Morris.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA banquet was held April 11.

Chapter Degrees were presented to Dale Lax Colton White, Dayne Braden, Kyle Brown, Zakk Busek, Dakota Pleska, Payton Studd, Adam Lewis, Braden Nichols, Harley Johnson, Dalton Webb, Kaden Boswell, Memphis Hoff, Alex Linder, Lane Wetzel, Xamara Woodford, Brandon Wright, Dalion Wilson.

The chapter presented its honorary chapter degree to Charlie Warthling.

Ag Credit representative Julia Woodruff presented Rachel Herbkersman with the Ag Credit 110% award.

Chapter Proficiency winners were: agricultural services/placement, beef production/entrepreneurship, diversified livestock production, poultry production and turfgrass management placement: Colton White; dairy production entrepreneurship: Holden Nuhn; equine science/entrepreneurship: Rachel Herbkersman; and goat production entrepreneurship and swine production entrepreneurship: McKenna Woodruff.

The top sellers in the fall fruit and cheese sale were Reba Runkle, Rebecca Krisha, and Holden Nuhn. Top sellers in the spring strawberry sale were David Fincham, Rebecca Krisha, and Reba Runkle.

Winning the Kenny Rogers Memorial Scholarship was Reba Runkle.

The Star Greenhand was Holden Nuhn, the Outstanding Greenhand was Katie Woodruff and the Blue and Gold Greenhand was Lilli White.

The Star second-year member was Colton White, the Outstanding second-year member was Alex Linder and the Blue and Gold second-year member was Lane Wetzel.

The CoStar third- and fourth-year members were McKenna Woodruff and Rachel HerbKersman, the Outstanding third and fourth-year member was Rebecca Krisha and the Blue and Gold third-fourth year member was Reba Runkle.

The 2019-2020 officers include president: Mckenna Woodruff; vice president: Haley West; treasurer: Rachel Herbkersman; assistant treasurer: Colton White; secretary: Lilli White; reporter: Katie Woodruff; sentinel: Holden Nuhn; student advisor: David Fincham; and off-campus liaison: Dakota Pleska.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA held its annual banquet April 11th; over 130 parents and members attended.

This year’s Star Greenhand Award went to freshman Rowen Brinker. The Star Chapter Farmer went to Megan Drake.

Honored with a plaque for earning their State FFA Degree this year were Lauren Hippely, Molly Sell, Gabriel Snyder, Morgan Stamp and Jacob Kataro.

Courtney Cooper is set to receive her American Degree this October at National FFA Convention.

This year’s Honorary Membership went to Mr. and Mrs. Dannie Baker and Dr. William Young for their combined service to the chapter.

The 2019-2020 officer team were inducted; President Lauren Hippely, Vice President Shelby Kornbau, Secretary Alyssa Shaffer, Treasurer Gabriel Snyder, Reporter Molly Sell, Student Advisor Bryan Himes and Sentinel Dylan Garlock.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter was represented at several state spring career development events March 23 at the Ohio State Exposition Center in Columbus.

Sixteen members participated in the horse and general livestock judging and nature interpretation competitions.

Overall, the high school horse team earned 21st place. The following team members participated: Chloee Howard (12th), Madison Bias, Abby Groesser and Melanie Grove.

The middle horse team earned first place, with the following members participating: Zoe Sumskis (first), Cassie Stroud (fourth), Breann Czarny (fifth) and Serinity Bagley (14th).

The middle school team will be presented the first place plaque on stage at the Ohio FFA State Convention.

The general livestock team members included: Molly Cordonnier (23rd), Hannah Moskal (38th), Hope Diaz (72nd), Jared Bradford (143rd), Gracey Moskal, Anna Shearer, Rebecca Stroud and Cori Aviles earned a preliminary eighth-place finish out of 125 teams.

The team will participate in the top 10 finals April 27.

The nature interpretation team earned seventh place in the state competition. Individually, members placed: William Blicha (24th), Madeline Sommerville (28th), Collin Burnett (37th) and Amanda Mycek (51st).

The dairy judging team earned 42nd place. Members included Cannon Jackson (30th), Anna Shearer, Chloee Howard and Nathan Moore.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — The River Valley FFA Chapter hosted their annual FFA banquet April 7.

The 2019 Star Greenhand award was presented to Joey Crawford and Maci Carter.

The sophomores were awarded chapter degrees.

The 2019-2020 officer team was installed: which consists of Jackson Crawford, president; Max Russell, vice president; Lilly Wagner, secretary; Ben Wagner and Sidney Knickel, co-reporters; Maci Carter, treasurer; Zach Cunningham, sentinel; Kyla Stockdale, student advisor; and Joey Crawford, historian.