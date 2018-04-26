Roundup of FFA news for April 26, 2018

UTICA, Ohio — Utica FFA members participated in the State Career Development Event March 24 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

The Equine team placed 100th out of 116 teams. Individually, Alexis Bailey placed 121st out of 387 competitors.

The general livestock team placed 73rd out of 170 teams. Individually, Rachel Dickson placed 235th, Amanda Annett placed 311th, Emily Hill placed 558th, Courtney Smith placed 641st, and Gabby Shipman placed 945th out of 978 competitors.

• • •

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — The Southern Local FFA held its annual banquet April 12 to celebrate the chapter’s accomplishments throughout the year. This year’s banquet hosted 215 members and guests.

Honorary membership was presented to Jay Cole, community member and vice president of the Southern Local Board of Education.

Students Arianna Goley and Michael Mosti earned the Star Greenhand award as outstanding first-year members and fourth-year members Emily McDonald and Laci Growe received the Star Chapter Farmer award.

New officers are: Harmony Black, president; Jacob Roush, vice president; Katelyn Bailey, secretary; Jasmine Black, treasurer; Erin Roush, reporter; Tyler Roush, sentinel; Andrew Wilson, student adviser; and Nick Utt, parliamentarian.

The Marcus K. Walter Memorial FFA Scholarship was awarded to: Ashdon Shuman, who received $400 and logged more than 100 hours of community service; Emily McDonald, who earned $800 and logged over 150 hours; and Laci Growe, who gained $1,200 and completed more than 300 hours of community service.

• • •

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — During the Smithville FFA chapter annual awards banquet, members were recognized for their acheivements throughout the year.

Five members were introduced as 2018 State FFA Degree recipients: Tommy Becker, Austin Dotterer, Maddie Lance, Joel Shoup, and Abby Stoll. Shoup was recognized for his fourth placement in the State Extemporaneous Public Speaking Contest.

The Nature and Wildlife Interpretation Team placed first in the state with members Tommy Becker, Adrian Dotterer, Austin Dotterer, Noah Navraril, Jacob Weinman, and Braden Young. Reilly VanLanen will participate in the State FFA Choir during the Ohio FFA Convention in May.

Three officers earned state gold ratings on their record books: secretary, treasurer, and reporter. Austin Dotterer was selected as a finalist in the State Fruit Production CDE.

Community supporter Mandy Atterholt was named the Blue and Gold Supporter and Jennifer Winkler was the 2018 Honorary Degree recipient.

Star Greenhand: Catie Stoll; Star Sophomore: Luke Hostetler; Star Junior: Noah Navratil; Star Senior and Star Chapter Award: Megan Baltic; Dekalb Outstanding Senior Award: Tommy Becker; and top three fruit salesmen: Luke Hostetler, Morgan Gearhart, and Aaron Bower.

Megan Baltic earned first in the district for Sheep Production Entrepreneurship; Austin Dotterer earned first in the district in Fruit Production; Tommy Becker earned first in the district in Vegetable Production; and Joel Shoup earned first in the district for Swine Production.

Members Luke Hostetler, Joel Shoup, Braden Young, and Jacob Weiman were presented $500 scholarships from the Alumni to attend the Washington D.C Leadership Conference, and Wayne County Farm Bureau Young Farmer Memberships were given to Megan Baltic, Willow Baer, Tommy Becker, and Maddie Lance.

New officers include: President, Abby Stoll; vice president, Austin Dotterer; secretary, Joel Shoup; treasurer, Braden Young; assistant treasurer, Catie Stoll; reporter, Jacob Weinman; student advisor, Luke Hostetler; and sentinel, Noel Novtatil.

• • •

MINERVA, Ohio — Minerva FFA Alumni meet every first Tuesday of the month, at 7 p.m., at the Minerva Community Church. The next meeting is May 1.

The alumni will present three Minerva alumni with a $750 scholarship and hold a potluck dinner. The alumni will also discuss the next fundraiser: selling sweet corn grown by alumni members. The Minerva FFA Alumni holds various fundraisers all year long to raise money for scholarships.

Those interested in coming to the May meeting and scholarship banquet or buying sweet corn from the alumni this summer can contact Minerva FFA Alumni President Dustin Butler at 330-771-8255.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA Chapter held its annual parent/member banquet April 11, where members from all ag classes were recognized individually for all their participation in Fayetteville FFA.

The new officer team was also installed. This year, Fayetteville elected eight members to the team. The president for the 2018-2019 school year is Alisa Stahl, vice presidents are Cecilia Murphy and Mark Wolfer; secretary, Taylor Mechlin, treasurer is Lukas Gardner, reporter is Dalton Novak, sentinel is Jami Brossenne, and student adviser is Cheyenne Adkins.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter was represented at several state spring career development events March 24, at the Ohio State Exposition Center in Columbus.

Twenty-five team members participated in the horse and general livestock judging and nature interpretation competitions. The horse judging competition consists of judging two halter classes, one performance, and a class of hay, identifying different types of tack and equipment, and taking a 50-question written exam.

The high school horse team placed 74th as a two-person team.

Hannah Abfall and Kailee Baker. Abfall earned 11th place overall out of 387 individuals. The middle horse team of Chloee Howard (first), Abby Groesser (second), Madison Bias (third) and Melanie Grove (ninth) earned first place in the state competition and all four girls were in the top 10 individually with Chloee earning first place overall.

Team members Hope Diaz, Molly Cordonnier, Breanna Clifford, Callee Aviles, Alexa Shearer, Kaitlyn Long, Brianna Englehart, Cori Aviles, Anna Shearer, Hannah Moskal, and Becca Stroud earned a 16th place finish out of 125 teams.

Eighth-grade members compete in the general livestock CDE. Their team earned first place overall and will receive a state top-ten plaque for their accomplishments. Team members included Jared Bradford, Allison Herbert, Kylie Long and Gracey Moskal.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members competed in the Farm Business Management, Greenhand Quiz, and Outdoor Power online exams. The team placed 32nd out of 147.

The Outdoor Power team placed 38th out of 104 teams.

The Farm Business Management team was 50th out of 105 teams.

On March 24, the West Holmes FFA Chapter sent its general livestock and horse judging teams to state judging in Columbus.

The general livestock team placed 40th out of 116 teams. Individually, Ethan Drzazga was 83rd, Taylor Feikert 112th, Kylie Ramirez 248th, Lexi Ogi 518th, Maddie Stitzlein 692nd, Hannah Goines 857th, and Cody Miller 935th out of 978 individuals.

The horse judging team was 90th out of 116 teams; individually Juanita Miller was 209th and Bree Houin was 365th out of 378 individuals.