Roundup of FFA news for April 29, 2021

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Katlynn Everhart, a senior with Marlington FFA, attended the virtual Ohio FFA Grooming 1 CDE April 14. The Grooming 1 CDE allows students to identify dog breeds, cat breeds, parasites, grooming products and tools. Everhart placed 11th in the state.

Abigail Shoemaker, a 2020 graduate of Marlington, will receive her American FFA Degree in October. Shoemaker has earned this degree through her various Supervised Agricultural Experiences, which have included working at East, Tournoux Landcare, raising animals and her training through the National Guard.

The Marlington FFA held its annual fishing derby April 16. There were 65 participants between seventh and 12th grade. The participants competed in a few different events including longest fish, fishing frenzy and a casting competition. The top four longest fish got a prize.

The longest fish was caught by Neil McCall. He caught an albino catfish, with a length of 19.25 inches long. The runner up was Aiden Trummer, followed by Zach Hoover, who placed third overall, and Mateja Mijalkovic, in fourth place.

The fishing frenzy was an event where the anglers had 30 minutes to catch as many fish as possible. Sam Yoder won with 18 fish.

The casting competition ended in a tie. After a cast off, Xena Shoemaker was able to claim the win.