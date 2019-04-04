Roundup of FFA news for April 4, 2019

BELLVILLE, Ohio — On March 23, Clear Fork FFA middle school students Luke Raudebaugh, Caroline Tilton, Cael Clark and Makayla Crawford attended the Ohio FFA State General Livestock CDE at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

As a team they placed sixth out of a total 29 teams. Radebaugh was fourth place overall, Tilton placed 16th overall, Clark received 46th, and Crawford placed 64th out of the 82 students.

On March 23, Clear Fork FFA middle school students Lexi Wisenbarger, Monae Leedy, Adrian Pival and Mayla Keene all participated in the Ohio FFA State Equine Management CDE at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

As a team, they placed third out of nine teams. Wisenbarger placed 12th, Leedy placed 15th, Pival received 17th and Keene was 18th overall out of 22 students.

• • •

VINCENT, Ohio — On March 15, the Warren FFA hosted the 59th parent-member banquet.

Christiana Hanlon was recognized as the honorary member and Pine Ridge Meat Processing, owner Zach Henthorn, received the Blue and Gold Outstanding Business Award.

Members talked about chapter events in the past year. The chapter installed new officers for 2019-2020 year.

The alumni had a silent auction, all money raised goes toward student college scholarships.

• • •

• • •

URBANA, Ohio — Urbana FFA members took part in the state Career Development Events March 23. The milk quality and products, equine and general livestock teams competed in this event.

The milk quality and products team of Marah Kerns, Jessica Salyers, Phoebie Heatherly, Kendra Baccus, and McKinley Preece placed fifth in the state.

The general livestock team placed 106th and consisted of Janie Wallace, Peyton Tener, Conor Thomas, Nick Crumley, Justin Preece, Connor Trawick and Ashley Gemienhardt.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Thirteen members of the Loudonville FFA chapter competed in spring skills competitions in Columbus at the Ohio Expo Center.

On March 23, the nature interpretation team placed sixth in the state, just missing a state banner by one placing. Team placing members were: Greg Lee, Shannan Baker, Grant Portz, and Leah Carnegie, with Cody Morris and Bo Regan also competing.

The team was coached by Tommy Butler and Kendra Carnegie.

Seniors Jacob Ashby and Wyatt Fliger competed in the general livestock contest.

On March 28, seniors Harley Young and Matthew Brightbill, juniors Caleb and Hayden Brightbill, and eighth grader, Brett Carnegie competed in the Ohio dairy cattle contest. As of presstime, results were not yet available.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA Chapter held their annual parent-member banquet March 16 at the Hillsdale High School.

The event started out with five freshman members reciting the FFA creed: Makala Moody, Jacob Spillman, CJ Hammond, Brody Schoen, and Hudson Heller.

Alena Arnold, Alyssa Crytzer, Jacob Chio, and Caleb Murawski sang the Star Spangled Banner. Both were accompanied by a slideshow created by FFA officer Jacob Chio.

The 2018-2019 retiring officer team was introduced: president, Alyssa Crytzer; vice president, Blayne Bartter; secretary, Molly Moffett; treasurer, Clay Schoen; reporter, Elizabeth Derr; sentinel, Hannah Way; student adviser, Braxton Slagle; historian,Shawna Barr; parliamentarian, Jarrod Lifer; and chaplain, Jacob Chio.

The Honorary Degree was awarded to Richard Ballanco, Heather Crites, and Mr. and Mrs. Steven Crytzer. The honor is awarded to individuals who have provided exceptional service on a local level to agriculture, agricultural education, or FFA.

Jeff and Lou Ellen Harr received the chapter’s Distinguished Service Citation. Together they have coached teams (like livestock judging), chaperoned conventions, been involved in the alumni and contributed so much of their time to the FFA chapter.

The Chapter’s Star Greenhand Award was awarded to Mason Weber and Brayden Bartter.

The Star Chapter Degree winner was Clay Schoen.

The Outstanding Member award in ag, food, and natural resources was Makala Moody and Brody Schoen.

The Outstanding Sophomore recipient was Caleb Murawski , the Outstanding Junior was Shawna Barr and the Outstanding Senior was Hannah Way.

Stacy Koch presented three $500 scholarships to FFA members on behalf of the Cheyenne Spidel Memorial.

Brock Hoverstock placed first in the fruit and barbecue sales, selling $4,131.

The Hillsdale FFA Alumni evaluated FFA members’ record books and Cassian Fillbrun received outstanding notebook and Madison Mast record book for the freshman class. In the sophomore class, outstanding record book went to Caleb Murawski and outstanding notebook went to Caleb Murawski and Julia Harper.

In the junior class, outstanding record book went to Clay Schoen and Shawna Barr, and the outstanding notebook went to Shawna Barr.

In the senior class outstanding record book went to Hannah Way and outstanding notebook went to Alyssa Crytzer.

The evening concluded with the induction of the new 2019-2020 officer team: president, Jarrod Lifer; vice president, Elizabeth Derr; secretary, Clay Schoen; treasurer, Brock Hoverstock; reporter, Shawna Barr; parliamentarian, Jacob Chio; student adviser, Megan Schwendeman; historian, Thor McDonald,; sentinel, Olivia Traylor; chaplain, Caleb Murawski.