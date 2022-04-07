Roundup of FFA news for April 7, 2022

CRESTON, Ohio — Halle Miller, a 2021 graduate of the Norwayne FFA, was recently awarded a top four proficiency award finalist for the Ohio FFA State Proficiency award program.

For Miller’s SAE, she breeds bordoodle puppies out of her home to sell to people from all over the United States. She has been breeding puppies for her business, Borders of Eby Eden, since 2017 when she was a first-year FFA member. Although she started with just one male and one female to get her operation started, she has grown her business and now owns five females and one male.

Borders of Eby Eden has also produced 12 litters and over 60 individual puppies to sell to good and healthy homes.

On March 24, Miller had her final interview with Ohio FFA staff to determine her final placing, which will be announced at the 94th Ohio FFA State Convention on May 6. Miller has been able to profit over $100,000 during her time in the FFA from her SAE, and is currently studying marketing and sales management at Akron University.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Six members of the Black River FFA chapter participated in multiple spring career development events March 28, at the Ashland FFA Alumni Invitational.

The horse judging had two individuals participate. Out of 85 individuals, Chloee Howard earned sixth place and Abigail Groesser placed 23rd. The poultry judging team earned sixth place overall. Four team members participated. Katie Seger placed sixth, Summer Sooy placed 39th, Kylie Leonard placed 45th and Peter Howard placed 62nd.