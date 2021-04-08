Roundup of FFA news for April 8, 2021

SULLIVAN, Ohio — This season, the Black River FFA general livestock team participated in two virtual judging competitions.

The general livestock competition involves judging both breeding and market classes of sheep, goats, swine and beef cattle. Participants also answered conformation and production questions for each class in addition to completing a current market grid.

At the Champaign County invitational, the team earned 36th place. Out of 538 individuals, Molly Cordonnier placed 13th, Hope Diaz placed 34th, Kiersten Hendershot placed 58 and Zoey Bungard placed 516th.

Team members also participated in the Wilmington Aggies Invitational. Out of 1,429 individuals, Diaz placed 22nd, followed by Cordonnier with 43rd , Hendershot with 169th and Bungard with 223rd.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members participated in several quizzes and competitions.

On March 2, 19 members took the Greenhand quiz. The team placed 20th out of 150 teams. The top four individuals from the team were Ashley Tate in 16th, Laina Croskey in 30th, Logan Vansickle in 183rd and Maison Carter in 400th.

The team placed 26th out of 82 teams in the Farm Business Management quiz. Individually, Maria Steiner was 38th, Dakotah Ringwalt was 191st, Becca Schuch was 210th and Garrett Houin was 213th, out of 737 individuals.

On March 3rd, members participated in the Wilmington Judging contest. The dairy cattle team placed 15th out of 47 teams. Individually, Alysa Pringle was 41st, Sara Irwin was 57th, John Maloney was 97th and Schuch was 147th.

The horse team placed 40th out of 62 teams. Individually, Taryn Grassbaugh was 81st, Ally Ogi was 129th, Houin was 223rd and Ringwalt was 287th.

The general livestock team was 84th out of 121 teams. Individually, Jayme Pennell was 448th, Maren Drzazga was 478th, Cora Crilow was 484th and Jess Miller was 871st.

On March 5th, four members participated in the state Ag Power Diagnostics contest. The team placed 46th out of 78 teams. Individually, Syrus Tish was 111th, Wyatt Myers was 234th, Clay Shepler was 237th and Tyler Eichelberger was 357th.

The chapter competed in the District 2 and State Evaluations conducted virtually by the Ohio FFA held. Nearly 30 members filled out applications to receive their State Degrees or American Degrees and submitted Proficiency Applications. The chapter secretary, reporter, and treasurer submitted their officer books to be evaluated.

The secretary book submitted by Crilow received a gold rating. The treasurer’s book submitted by Schuch received a gold rating. The reporters book submitted by Chloe Shumaker received a gold rating. They will all be recognized at the 2021 Ohio FFA State Convention in April.

Senior Shepler and juniors Crilow, Ethan Feikert, Chloe Shumaker and Emma Stizlein were approved for their state degrees. They will receive their degrees at the convention.

Graduate members Ethan Drzazga, Macin Hager, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, Brayden Shumaker, Tierra Slaubaugh and Chase Stitzlein had their American Degrees passed on the national level and will receive their degrees at the 2021 National FFA Convention.

Chase Stitzlein is Ohio’s Star American Farmer and is a finalist for State Star Farmer. Ethan Drzazga is a state finalist in ag sales placement and goat production; Houin is a finalist in outdoor recreation; Lexi Ogi is a finalist in beef placement and diversified livestock; Ramirez is a finalist in service learning and Schuch is a finalist in grain production.

Brayden Shumaker is a finalist in ag services; Slaubaugh is a finalist in diversified livestock and Rebecca Sprang is a finalist in dairy placement. Pacee Miller placed second in the district in beef production. These individuals will compete in an interview March 25.

The chapter also earned the Bronze level National Chapter Award.