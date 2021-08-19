Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 19, 2021

KINNIKINNICK, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA was recently one of 10 high school chapters in the nation to be named a Model of Excellence chapter. The 2021 National FFA Model of Excellence chapters were selected from over 550 applications submitted by the top ranking FFA chapters across all 50 states.

The top 10 chapters were chosen based on 15 activities conducted by their members throughout the year that focused on three goals: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

To earn this recognition the Zane Trace FFA conducted elementary lessons in agriculture for students in Kindergarten through fourth grade, immersed high school students with hands on experiences in meat science, maple syrup processing and poultry production and established a partnership with a local food pantry to provide produce and chicken for hungry families.

They also harvested fresh vegetables for the Zane Trace cafeteria from their community garden, provided leadership opportunities for members and encouraged them to build their SAE programs through school-based opportunities.

This is the first time a chapter from the Ross County area has earned this level of recognition. Members from Zane Trace will now prepare for their national level interviews with judges to compete for the honor of being named the overall top chapter.

The top 10 chapters will be recognized and the overall winner named Oct. 28, during the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA chapter was recently awarded a state grant designed to help local communities. In June, Ohio FFA advisors were asked to submit project proposals, with only a dozen grants recently awarded.

Members of the Loudonville FFA Chapter will purchase bee colonies and hives to collect their own honey and learn more about honey as a sweetener in the science of food units. The collected honey will be offered to FFA members and staff for a donation, with profits going to Helping Hands, a local food bank.