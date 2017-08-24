Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 24, 2017

OBERLIN, Ohio — Four Lorain County JVS FFA members attended Washington Leadership Conference to participate in leadership workshops and seminars to improve their own skills as well as make a plan for their communities.

Students were from the JVS’s Landscape and Greenhouse Management (LGM) and Industrial Equipment Mechanics programs. Beth Berthold, Landscape and Greenhouse Management Instructor and FFA Adviser, said her favorite part of this FFA trip is the difference it makes in each student’s life.