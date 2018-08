CRESTON, Ohio — On Aug. 18, Norwayne FFA members helped park cars and sold 50/50 raffle tickets at Buckin’ Ohio.

Approximately 15 students took part in the activity and sold $960 worth of 50/50 tickets. Winkler Tire, a local business in the Norwayne School District, matched what the FFA chapter made to make a total of $1,920.