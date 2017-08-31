Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 31, 2017

By -
0
0

WAKEMAN, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA participated in the Wakeman Firefighters Homecoming Festival July 29-30. FFA members set up a petting zoo, had a float in the parade and ran the kiddie tractor pull, which had 31 participants.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.